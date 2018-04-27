Trio found guilty of murdering 24-year-old amateur footballer in Salt Hill Park

Three men have been found guilty of the murder of a Sunday League footballer from Slough who was stabbed in Salt Hill Park on his 24th birthday last summer.

Oladapo Obadare, 25, of Bath Road, Slough, Ryan Fuller-Bent, 21, of no fixed abode, and Rick Champion Musaba, 22, of Rolt Street in Lewisham, London, were convicted of murder by a unanimous jury decision today (Friday) following a trial lasting over a month at Reading Crown Court.

Ismail Mohammed, known affectionately as Izzy, was drinking with friends by the skate ramp in Salt Hill Park in the early hours of July 10, 2017 when he was stabbed in the abdomen following a dispute with another group of men.

The amateur footballer, who played for Real Milan FC in Burnham, died from multiple organ failure in hospital three weeks later.

The jury heard how the three attackers thought Mr Mohammed's group may have been a rival gang of drug dealers and launched their assault to defend their territory.

Mr Mohammed's friends ran away from the scene but one man was stabbed in the buttock as he fled towards Bath Road.

The trio were also found guilty of one count of GBH in connection with the stabbing of another man.

Obadare was found guilty of a count of witness intimidation and pleaded guilty on on January 22 this year to one count of possession of 60 wraps of cocaine with intent to supply.

Obadare and Fuller-Bent were charged with murder on September 29 and Musaba was charged on November 1.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood said: “Ismail ‘Izzy’ Mohamed lost his life following a senseless assault while celebrating his 24th birthday with his friends.

"Too often we are reminded of the danger of carrying and using knives, the devastating consequences and the impact such a short moment in time has on the victim, their family and friends.

"Violence and knife crime will never be tolerated in the Thames Valley and the offenders now have a long time in custody to reflect on their actions that night.

"Nothing will ever bring Izzy back to his family, however I hope the verdict goes some way towards helping them move forward from what must be an unimaginably painful time in their lives."

All defendants were remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on May 21, 2018.