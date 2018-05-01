Police appeal for witnesses after man is assaulted in underpass

A 65-year-old man was hit on the head in an underpass near Lent Rise Road on Thursday, April 24.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault which saw the victim approached from behind by a man who hit him on the back of the head and neck at around 7am.

The victim was able to run away. He sustained no injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

The offender is Asian, in his twenties, wearing a red jumper and dark trousers.

Investigating officer, PC Sally Spittles, based at Amersham police station said, "We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this incident or anyone who may have any information to please come forward.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180122344', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.