Man approaches 12-year-old girl in 'suspicious incident'

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a suspicious incident whereby a man approached a 12-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 5, on Marlborough Road just after 2pm.

The girl was cycling along the road with her family who were some way behind her when a man driving a silver transit van pulled up alongside her and asked her if she would like a lift home.

The man then opened the door of the van, at which point the girl cycled away.

The man then drove off towards Radnor Way.

The man is described as white, aged 30 to 40-years-old, with gelled blonde short hair and a round face. He spoke with a Scottish accent.

If you witnesses the incident of recognise the description of the man or the vehicle get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

call 101 quoting reference '43180139211', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.