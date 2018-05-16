Tributes paid to loving father who died following incident in Slough pub

Tributes have been paid to a loving father who died after an incident at the Earl of Cornwall pub on Wednesday, May 9.

Jason Jay Gardner, 43 from Slough died following the incident in Cippenham Lane at about 11.30pm.

Police were called to the pub following reports of a fight in progress.

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police on behalf of Mr Gardner's family it said: “Jason was a loving son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend whose smile could lift a room.

“He will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched so positively.”

A murder investigation has bene launched in relation to the incident and Charlie Joseph Ward, aged 35, of Eltham Avenue, Slough and John Christopher Ward, aged 57, of Stoke Road in Slough, have been both been charged with one count of murder.

They appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 12 May.