Trio handed life sentences for Ismail Mohammed murder

A trio of ‘ruthless’ killers who took the life of a man as he celebrated his 24th birthday in Salt Hill Park last summer will serve a combined minimum of 83 years in prison.

Ismail Mohammed, from Slough, known affectionately as ‘Izzy’, died from a single stab wound to the abdomen while drinking with friends in the skate park in the early hours of July 10, 2017.

The gifted amateur footballer, who played for Real Milan FC in Burnham, died from multiple organ failure in hospital three weeks later.

Oladapo Obadare, 26, of Bath Road, Slough, Ryan Fuller-Bent, 21, of no fixed address, and Rick Champion Musaba, 22, of Rolt Street, in Lewisham, London, were convicted of murder on Friday, April 27 at Reading Crown Court.

During their trial, the court heard how the trio confronted Mr Mohammed and his group, accusing them of selling crack cocaine to one of their customers.

Mr Mohammed was knifed by Obadare before the attackers chased another man and stabbed him, which led to the trio being convicted of wounding with intent to commit GBH.

Obadare was also convicted of intimidating a witness and had previously admitted to possessing 60 wraps of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

All three men were handed life sentences for their parts in the murder.

Obadare will serve a minimum of 31 years in prison and will remain on licence for the rest of his life.

Fuller-Bent and Musaba will serve a minimum of 26 years and will also remain on licence indefinitely.

Sentences for all offences will run concurrently to each of the defendant’s life sentences.

When passing her sentences at Reading Crown Court today (Monday, May 21), Judge Johannah Cutts remarked on how Obadare sold drugs to a customer hours after the attack and how Fuller-Bent recorded rap lyrics on his phone about stabbing rivals.

“Your intention was to confront Ismail Mohammed’s group and ensure they did not interfere with your extremely lucrative business,” said the judge.

She added: “The devastating impact of your actions upon Ismail Mohammed’s family and friends cannot be overstated.

“His mother and other members of his family sat through your trial with quiet dignity. His mother describes her feelings of desperation, pain, anger and helplessness since he died.

“She can find no pleasure in anything anymore and has no peace.

“His brothers speak of the pain they feel in losing not just an older brother but, in the absence of a father figure in their lives, a role model and someone who guided them through life.”

After the sentencing, Thames Valley Police warned of the dangers of carrying knives.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood said: “This tragic case is a reminder of the significant dangers of carrying a knife.

“It only took one single stab wound to cause Izzy’s death. That moment in time and the actions had such devastating consequences.

“Nothing will ever bring Izzy back to those who loved him however I hope the sentences will bring a degree of comfort to Izzy’s family in this incredibly difficult time for them.”

Senior crown prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service Victoria Griffiths said: “All three men acted together in murdering Ismail, and are clearly extremely ruthless, calculated, and violent individuals.

The consequences of this incident highlight the significant danger of carrying knives.”

A statement, issued on behalf of Mr Mohammed’s mother Zuwena Mohammed said: “My son Ismail ‘Izzy’ was kind, humble, respectful and very loving. He touched the lives of all who were lucky to cross his path.

“The trial has been an extremely traumatic experience which no mother should have to go through — ever.

“For weeks I sat in the gallery hearing every detail of how and why he was killed. The defence has continually tried to dishonour his memory and have shown a total lack of sympathy or sensitivity towards us as a family and the loss we have suffered.

“The image of the defendants laughing unremorsefully and joking around is imprinted in my heart. I wake up in the middle of the night, feeling sick at the pit of my stomach. I find myself in tears, constantly.

“I have been handed a life sentence of torture and pain. I do not think that I can ever forgive those who tore my family this way.

“Life will never be the same for me and no sentence will bring back my son but the sentences that have been given to the defendants have brought a huge relief and do not make a mockery of the loss of Izzy’s life and the life sentence of torture and pain that we have been served.”