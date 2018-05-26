Slough firefighter urges drivers to leave space for emergency services when parking

A firefighter has urged drivers to leave space for emergency services when parking on narrow roads.

The call comes after crews from Slough Fire Station had to wait for cars to be moved while they were responding to a kitchen fire in Adelphi Gardens today (Saturday).

Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 11.30am but the small blaze had already been put out by the person inside.

Paramedics attended and treated a 24-year-old man for smoke inhalation.

Firefighter Steve Annetts said: “It was a really narrow road and we had to wait for a few cars to be moved out of the way.

“People need to be aware when they are parking that they need to leave space for emergency services.”

The fire is believed to have been caused by an overloaded plug socket.