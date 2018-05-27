Firefighters called to tackle car fire on M4 eastbound

SITE INDEX

    David Lee

    A car fire on the M4 caused tailbacks of more than two miles this afternoon (Sunday).

    Crews from Slough Fire Station were called at about 1pm after a Ford Fiesta caught fire between J6 and J5 of the eastbound carriageway.

    Firefighters had to close off one lane and the hard shoulder while they put out the blaze, with queues stretching back past J6.

    The mother and daughter who had been inside the car escaped unharmed.

    Lanes reopened about 45 minutes later.

