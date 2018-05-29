Gang posing as immigration officers force their way into Slough home and attack four victims

Two men and women posing as immigration officers forced their way into a property on Montague Road and attacked four victims inside yesterday (Monday).

The aggravated burglary happened around 3.30pm and the offenders attacked the victims, all men, aged 27, 33, and two 29-year-olds before stealing a quantity of cash, a mobile phone and several personal documents.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old man, sustained minor cuts to his face and hands and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough but has since been discharged.

The offenders were described as being white with local accents. The woman was wearing a baseball cap.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mohammed Rashid, of Force CID, based at Slough Police Station, said: "This was a nasty incident where four victims were attacked and robbed in their own home, where they should have been safe.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident to call 101, quoting reference number 43180160590."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180160590', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.