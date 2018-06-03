Car collides with tree in Farnham Common

Slough firefighters attended a traffic collision in Bedford Drive, Farnham Common at about 11.45 pm last night (Saturday, June 2).

The Vauxhall Corsa collided with a tree and landed on its roof.

A driver and three passengers were in the car and one of them was trapped and rescued by the fire service through the boot.

Fire and ambulance crews treated three people at the scene with minor injuries with one taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

Two engines from Slough Fire Station were at the scene for about an hour and the police and an ambulance also attended.