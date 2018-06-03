SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 03
25 °C
Mon, 04
20 °C
Tue, 05
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Car collides with tree in Farnham Common

    Firefighters deal with small fire at Slough recycling centre

    Slough firefighters attended a traffic collision in Bedford Drive, Farnham Common at about 11.45 pm last night (Saturday, June 2).
    The Vauxhall Corsa collided with a tree and landed on its roof.
    A driver and three passengers were in the car and one of them was trapped and rescued by the fire service through the boot.
    Fire and ambulance crews treated three people at the scene with minor injuries with one taken to Wexham Park Hospital.
    Two engines from Slough Fire Station were at the scene for about an hour and the police and an ambulance also attended.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved