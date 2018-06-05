Police appeal to trace attempted murder suspect with links to Slough

Police are trying to trace a 25-year-old man, who has links to Slough, who is suspected of attempted murder.

The public have been advised not to approach Rehan Khan, 25, who the police are looking to trace following an incident where a woman and baby were stabbed in Feltham.

The incident happened at a house in Swinfield Close, Feltham, yesterday (Monday) at about 7pm.

At the scene a 32-year-old woman and an 11-month-old baby boy were found suffering from stab injuries.

Both victims were taken to a West London hospital for treatment and the boy remains in critical condition.

The women’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Khan is known in the Hounslow and Isleworth areas, and has links to Newham, Slough, Hammersmith and Fulham.

Detectives form the West Area Safeguarding Team are investigating the incident and enquiries are underway to establish if Khan had been staying at the address at Swinfield Close in Feltham.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hounslow Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6981/4June. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For an immediate sighting of Khan please call 999.