Man hands himself in after attempted murder appeal

A 25-year-old man has handed himself into to police following a police appeal as part of an attempted murder inquiry.

Rehan Khan handed himself in to a West London police station late this morning (Wednesday).

Khan was being sought in relation to an incident at a house in Swinfield Close, Feltham, on Monday, June 4, where a 32-year-old woman and an 11-month old boy were found suffering stab injuries.

He has been arrested and remains in custody.

Khan had links to Slough, Newham, Hammersmith and Fulham.

The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening and the boy remains in a critical but stable condition.