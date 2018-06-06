Man hands himself in after attempted murder appeal

01:48PM, Wednesday 06 June 2018
A 25-year-old man has handed himself into to police following a police appeal as part of an attempted murder inquiry.
Rehan Khan handed himself in to a West London police station late this morning (Wednesday).
Khan was being sought in relation to an incident at a house in Swinfield Close, Feltham, on Monday, June 4, where a 32-year-old woman and an 11-month old boy were found suffering stab injuries.
He has been arrested and remains in custody.
Khan had links to Slough, Newham, Hammersmith and Fulham.
The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening and the boy remains in a critical but stable condition.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A murder investigation has been launched by the police after a 43-year-old man died following an incident at The Earl of Cornwall pub in Cippenham Lane.
A Burnham Royal British Legion member has been accused of ‘stolen valour’ after new evidence emerged which contradicts his claims about his military past.