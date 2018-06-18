SITE INDEX

    • Man charged with arson following attack on guest house

    James Hockaday

    Man charged with arson following attack on guest house

    A 48-year-old man from Slough has been charged following an arson attack on a guest house in Oatlands Drive, Slough.

    Police officers were called to the scene by firefighters at about 4am on Friday after the canopy of the guest house was set alight.

    Michael Britt, of Stoke Road, Slough, was charged with arson on Saturday before being remanded in custody and was due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday).

    The Express has contacted the court for updates.

