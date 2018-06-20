New chief executive announced for Slough Children's Services Trust

A new chief executive has been appointed to Slough Children’s Services Trust (SCST).

Lisa Humphreys will take over from the interim chief executive Andrew Bunyan from September.

The trust, which is based at St Martins Place, took control of Slough’s children’s services in October 2015, after Slough Borough Council (SBC) received an inadequate Ofsted rating in 2014.

In April Nicola Clemo, the Trust’s chief executive since July 2015 retired.

Ms Humphreys will join the Trust from Wokingham Borough Council where she currently works as the interim director of children’s ervices.

She has more than 20 years experience in children’s social care, youth offering and early help services.

She said: “It is an absolute privilege to step into the role of chief executive for Slough Children’s Services Trust. It is such a fantastic opportunity to work towards improving outcomes for the children and families of the borough.

“I am really looking forward to taking on the challenge of leading the Trust and pleased to be working with the many talented individuals and committed staff whose hard work on the improvement journey has been so impressive.

“For my part I bring a whole range of skills and experience which I anticipate will be essential in the complex task of changing and improving children’s social care and services for children in Slough.”

Robert Tapsfield, Chairman of Trust, said “I am delighted that Lisa will be joining the Trust. She brings excellent leadership skills and substantial experience of improving children’s services. Slough Children’s Services Trust is committed to improving services for children and families in Slough and Lisa is the right person to be leading us on the next stage of our journey.”