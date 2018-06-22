Warning over Slough kebab meat as Trading Standards launches investigation

Kebab lovers have been warned to remain vigilant of meat in the borough after councillors were told at a meeting on Monday that orders might not contain ‘what it says on the tin’.

During a presentation to Slough Borough Council (SBC) cabinet members, the council’s Trading Standards manager Andrew Clooney said tests carried out on kebab meat in the town produced ‘worrying’ results.

He said a particular issue was ‘lamb’ kebabs containing chicken and beef.

The council has since revealed issues with vendors failing to declare important information about the food they sell.

A spokeswoman said yesterday (Thursday): “Trading standards have had problems with outlets selling kebabs with regards to their description of kebabs, the use of GM (genetically-modified) oil and not declaring the use, and the lack of allergen information as well as training of staff on allergens.

“This is not a problem with just one premises but several outlets across the borough.”

In the EU, foods containing genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) and ingredients produced from GMOs must be labelled as such.

This includes GM cooking oil.

The Food Standards Agency states: “We recognise that some people will not want to buy or eat GM foods however carefully they have been assessed to ensure their safety.”

At the meeting on Monday, Mr Clooney said: “If you purchase a kebab in Slough, sometimes it’s not what it says on the tin.”

Slough Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Strutton (Haymill and Lynch Hill), who attended the meeting as a non-cabinet member, was alarmed at the news.

“I haven’t seen any notices in our kebab outlets and I do like the odd one. What have we done to notify people that they are not selling what they are reported to be selling?”

It is not clear how many outlets have been found to be selling unidentified meats.

Mr Clooney said he could not mention particular outlets but he said a premises is currently under investigation by the council.

He added the council is undertaking a meat traceability project which he says will examine the supply chain ‘from cradle to grave’.