Former England rugby star opens new school extension

A former England rugby star returned to his old school to celebrate the official opening of a new extension.

Ugo Monye, who has 14 England caps and played more than 200 times for Harlequins, cut the ribbon at St Mary’s CE Primary School on Wednesday.

The former winger, who now commentates, was joined by students, teachers and a councillor as he opened the new facilities.

The two-storey extension will provide six new classrooms, a new multi-use gym/sports hall, main entrance and reception area.

The development is part of the council’s school places programme, seeing them invest millions of pounds to expand schools and increase the number of places available in the borough.

Headteacher Rachel Cross said: “Children, parents and staff have all experienced the ‘wow factor’ when walking into our new school as it is light, bright and spacious.

“We are thrilled with our new school buildings which stand out proudly on Yew Tree Road and are truly reflective of 21st century learning environments.”