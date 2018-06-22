Meet and Mingle presented with Queen's Award

A women's charity based in Slough was presented with a Queen's Award for outstanding service to the community.

Meet and Mingle, founded to help lonely and isolated women in Slough, was presented the Award for Voluntary Service at a ceremony at Burnham Park Hall on Sunday, June 17.

The award was presented by Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.

Meet and Mingle provides activities, sessions and days out for women who live in Slough. The group serves a community of women mainly from ethnic minority communities.

Membership has increased from 18 to 350 since started up in 2013.

The award is the highest award given to volunteer groups to recognise outstanding work carried out in their communities.

Aksa Marshall, Meet and Mingle founder, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received the award. I am so pleased for my volunteers to have this recognition.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire said: “The group can be proud of their achievements and under the leadership of Aksa Marshall who has fought a battle with ovarian cancer I know that they are optimistic about their future.”