Police appealing for witnesses following collision at crossroads in Tuns Lane

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a collision at the crossroads at Tuns Lane.

On Saturday at about 9.15pm, a red Volkswagen Golf failed to stop for police while travelling through Chalvey on the A4 Bath Road.

Shortly after there was a collision between the red Volkswagen Golf, a blue Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota Prius on the crossroads at Tuns Lane.

A man in the red Golf was taken to the John Radcliff Hospital where he remains with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

One was man was taken to hospital with minor injuries but was later discharged. The other occupant was uninjured.

A 49-year-old man who was driving the blue Volkswagen Golf was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The driver of the Toyota Prius and two passengers were not injured.

Investigating officer PC Victoria Jones, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “There were a number of pedestrians and vehicles waiting at the junction when this incident happened.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened before or after the collision.

“A number of people stopped to help at the scene and could have vital information, especially a cyclist and a man who approached the red Golf, and we would like to speak to them.”

If you have any information relating to this, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 43180191041, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 27-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)