CCTV images released in connection with fraud and theft in Slough

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to in connection with a theft and fraud offence in Slough.

At 11am on May 8 this year, an 82-year-old man was approached in the car park of a Lidl by a woman he did not know, who told him he owed a parking fine.

She escorted him to a cash machine in Farnham Road, opposite the Betfred bookmakers’.

The woman asked him to enter his PIN number and car registration and told him he had paid his fine, before taking out his card and leaving with a man.

Cash was withdrawn from the victim’s account by two men at Barclays bank in Hamilton Road on the same day.

A further attempt was made to withdraw money from the account at Barclays in the Queensmere Observatory shopping centre on the same day which was unsuccessful.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Jefferson, from Slough police station, said: “We are investigating the incident in which an elderly man had his bank card stolen and money stolen from his account.

“I would like to speak to the men shown in the images as they may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number ‘43180138288’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.