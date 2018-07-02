Slough Borough Council issues advice about how to stay safe in the sun

06:23PM, Monday 02 July 2018
Shutting windows and blinds, staying in the shade and wearing loose clothing is just some of the advice that has been given by Slough Borough Council’s public health team to stay safe in the sun.
Slough is currently experiencing heatwave conditions and residents are being advised to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Parents and carers have been reminded to:
Other advice to stay safe in the sun includes:
Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “While many people enjoy hot weather, high temperatures can be dangerous, especially for people who may be particularly vulnerable such as older people, young children and those with serious illnesses.
“If anyone knows someone who might be at special risk, please make sure they know what to do."
