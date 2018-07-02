Slough Borough Council issues advice about how to stay safe in the sun

Shutting windows and blinds, staying in the shade and wearing loose clothing is just some of the advice that has been given by Slough Borough Council’s public health team to stay safe in the sun.

Slough is currently experiencing heatwave conditions and residents are being advised to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Parents and carers have been reminded to:

shut windows and pull down the shades when it is hotter outside. You can open the windows for ventilation when it is cooler

children should not take part in vigorous physical activity on very hot days, such as when temperatures are in excess of 30°C

encourage children playing outdoors to stay in the shade as much as possible

children should wear loose, light-coloured clothing to help keep cool and sunhats with wide brims to avoid sunburn

use sunscreen (at least factor 15 with UVA protection) to protect skin if children are playing or taking lessons outdoors for more than 20 minutes

provide children with plenty of water (such as water from a cold tap) and encourage them to drink more than usual when conditions are hot

encourage children to eat normally and drink plenty of cool water

Other advice to stay safe in the sun includes:

try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

wear UV sunglasses, preferably wraparound, to reduce UV exposure to the eyes, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen of at least SPF15 with UVA protection, wear a hat and light scarf. Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes. This should minimise the risk of sunburn.

drink lots of cool drinks and when travelling ensure you take water with you

look out for others, especially vulnerable groups such as older people, young children and babies and those with serious illnesses

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially older people, infants, young children or animals.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “While many people enjoy hot weather, high temperatures can be dangerous, especially for people who may be particularly vulnerable such as older people, young children and those with serious illnesses.

“If anyone knows someone who might be at special risk, please make sure they know what to do."