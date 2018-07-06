Closure order granted for property in Canterbury Avenue

A closure order has been granted for a property in Canterbury Avenue following complaints about anti-social behaviour and other criminal acts.

The application was submitted to court by Thames Valley Police and Slough Borough Council and the order was granted by Reading Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The order is in place for three months and prevents access to the property by any person other than police officers, council employees and authorised agents, the landlord, letting agents and any prospective buyer.

Neighbourhood officer, PC Mark Robinson based at Slough police station, said: “Closure Orders are designed to reduce the effects of anti-social behaviour suffered by residents in an area.

“We take reports of such maters very seriously and will act swiftly using the appropriate legislation. This is a good example of our partnership working with Slough Borough Council. This Closure Order will provide local residents with rest bite from the ongoing anti-social behaviour associated with the address, whilst allowing the landlord to refurbish the property for sale.

“Our team will continue to monitor the address and will robustly enforce the Closure Order should anyone be found to be breaching it.”

Anyone affected by anti-social behaviour can contact Thames Valley Police on 101 and ask to speak to their local Neighbourhood Team. Always dial 999 in an emergency, where a crime is in progress, or there is an immediate threat to life.