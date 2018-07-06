SITE INDEX

    • Two women rescued from lift at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre

    George Roberts

    Siblings charged with robbery following incident at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre

    Two women were rescued from a lift after getting trapped inside for more than an hour.

    Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the H&M store in Queensmere Shopping Centre at 4pm after an employee and a customer got trapped in a lift inside the store.

    It took one hour and 20 minutes to get them out, and although neither was harmed, both were 'quite distressed'.

