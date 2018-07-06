Two women rescued from lift at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre

07:25PM, Friday 06 July 2018
Two women were rescued from a lift after getting trapped inside for more than an hour.
Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the H&M store in Queensmere Shopping Centre at 4pm after an employee and a customer got trapped in a lift inside the store.
It took one hour and 20 minutes to get them out, and although neither was harmed, both were 'quite distressed'.
