Baby rescued by a firefighters after becoming locked inside bedroom

07:27PM, Friday 06 July 2018
An eight-month-old baby girl was rescued by firefighters after she got locked inside a bedroom on her own.
The child was trapped inside the room when the door shut accidentally and locked.
A Slough fire crew was called to the property on Listmore Park at 2.30pm by one of her parents, and they used a ladder to climb through the window and rescue the girl, who was unharmed.
