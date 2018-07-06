SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 06
28 °C
Sat, 07
30 °C
Sun, 08
30 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Baby rescued by a firefighters after becoming locked inside bedroom

    George Roberts

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    An eight-month-old baby girl was rescued by firefighters after she got locked inside a bedroom on her own.

    The child was trapped inside the room when the door shut accidentally and locked.

    A Slough fire crew was called to the property on Listmore Park at 2.30pm by one of her parents, and they used a ladder to climb through the window and rescue the girl, who was unharmed.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved