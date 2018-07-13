Police appeal for witnesses after man inappropriately touches 12-year-old girl

Thames valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Slough.

On Tuesday, July 10, at about 6.20pm, a 12-year-old girl was walking in Stoke Poges lane with another girl when a man walking towards her touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

The offender continued on Stoke Poges Lane towards Slough.

A potential witness in a red Volkswagen hatchback pulled up to the victim after the offence and advised her to call the police.

The offender is described as Asian, between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 10 ins tall, of stocky build and aged in his late fifties. He had a white beard which covered his cheeks but not his chin. He was wearing religious dress which had a gold and blue diamond pattern.

Investigating officer PC Johanna Frater, of Slough Investigation Hub, said: "We would really like to hear from anyone who saw the man described.

"We would especially like to talk to the person who stopped to help the victim as they could also have vital information and may have seen what happened.

"If you think you are aÂ potential witness or you recognise the description of the offender, please phone 101."

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180209865.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.