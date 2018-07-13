Firefighters put out shrub fire in Burnham

03:49PM, Friday 13 July 2018
Slough Fire Station were called to a fire in Burnham this morning.
Reports of a fire on Britwell Road were received at 6.42am.
The crew arrived to a fire affecting bushes and tree stumps.
Firefighters spent about one hour and 45 minutes extinguishing the fire using hose reels.
