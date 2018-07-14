SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 14
26 °C
Sun, 15
28 °C
Mon, 16
26 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Firefighter warns of the dangers of burning garden waste in dry weather

    Georgina Bishop

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Slough firefighters went to three bonfires, two of which quickly spread, yesterday.

    The bonfires were started by people burning their garden waste. One was put out quite easily but the other two spread to neighbours' fence panels.

    Slough station’s crew manager, Martin Howlett said that although no one was hurt, the people who started the bonfires were shocked at how quickly things escalated.

    Martin said: “It only takes one ember to spread across, then you have a significant fire.”

    He also had some advice for people: “Be careful with the dry weather, and do not have bonfires at this time of year.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved