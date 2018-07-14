Firefighter warns of the dangers of burning garden waste in dry weather

Slough firefighters went to three bonfires, two of which quickly spread, yesterday.



The bonfires were started by people burning their garden waste. One was put out quite easily but the other two spread to neighbours' fence panels.



Slough station’s crew manager, Martin Howlett said that although no one was hurt, the people who started the bonfires were shocked at how quickly things escalated.



Martin said: “It only takes one ember to spread across, then you have a significant fire.”



He also had some advice for people: “Be careful with the dry weather, and do not have bonfires at this time of year.”