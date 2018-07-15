Two men from Slough jailed for attempted robbery in Salt Hill Park

Two men from Slough have been jailed for four years each following an attempted robbery in Salt Hill Park.

Mohammed Abdalla, 25, of Hatton Avenue, and Jamal Abdi, 19, of Court Crescent, were both sentenced following a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

It followed a four day trial at the same court which concluded on the same day.

Abdalla was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after being found guilty by unanimous jury of one count of attempted robbery.

Abdi was sentenced to four years' imprisonment after being found guilty by unanimous jury of one count of attempted robbery and one count of making threats with a bladed article.

A third man Jamal Dirir, 23, of Hatton Avenue, Slough was found not guilty and acquitted.

At around 8.20am on January 5, a man in his forties was walking through Salt Hill Park, Slough, when he was approached by three men.

Abdi pulled out a knife from his trousers and threatened the victim, demanding the victim’s belongings.

The victim was then manhandled by Abdalla and Abdi, and his pockets were rifled through.

The offenders were distracted by another man walking nearby. The victim was then able to escape uninjured and then call the police.

The offenders did not take any of victim’s belongings during the incident.

Following an investigation Thames Valley Police arrested Addalla, Abdi and Jamal Dirir.

They were charged on 6 January 2018.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jane Pearman, of the Investigation Hub based at Slough police station, said: “This investigation was the culmination of a combination of departments within the Slough LPA working closely together.

“Knife crimes have traumatising and serious long terms effects on victims, whether they are injured or not.

“Thames Valley police will always investigation thoroughly and bring offenders before the courts for justice.”