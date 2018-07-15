Police appeal after woman is sexually assaulted by youth

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Slough.

The incident happened in Wellington Street, Slough at about 7.30pm on Thursday.

A woman in her twenties was walking down Wellington Street, near to the HTC roundabout, when two male youths approached her from behind on bikes.

One of the youths rode by and touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

The first youth is white, about 16 to 17 years-old, and was thought to be wearing a tracksuit. He had short brown hair, slightly tanned skin, and was of slim build.

The other youth was also white, of similar age, but with lighter hair and skin, and was wearing a tracksuit.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Joshua Webber, based at Slough Police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Wellington Street on Thursday evening to please get in touch if they saw this incident, or if they saw two male youth on bikes in the area.

“If you have information please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43180213604 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”