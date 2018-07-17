Fraudster sentenced for using bank card of an elderly Slough man in his care

A fraudster who used the bank card of a Slough elderly man in his care has been sentenced.

Zivanai Mhike, 41, of Buckingham Drive, High Wycombe pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position at East Berkshire Magistrates Court on Monday, July 2.

Mhike, who was working as a carer for an elderly man in Slough, used the victims bank card to purchase an IPod online without him knowing.

He was sentenced to a one year community order, 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £200 in compensation.

Detective Constable Joshua Webber, of the Investigation Hub at Slough station, said: "The victim in this case was extremely vulnerable.

"This is an unacceptable crime and Thames Valley Police will take action against those who abuse their position of trust to make a gain.

"We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud to please phone 101 or Crimestoppers annonmously on 0800 555 111."