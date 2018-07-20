A Slough man has been charged with two sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Kendrick Zetie, aged 51, of Sutton Lane, Slough was charged yesterday with one count of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sexual offence.

The offence took place on 15 February and Zetie was arrested on the same day.

He is due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 24 July.