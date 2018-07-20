04:15PM, Friday 20 July 2018
A Slough man has been charged with two sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.
Kendrick Zetie, aged 51, of Sutton Lane, Slough was charged yesterday with one count of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sexual offence.
The offence took place on 15 February and Zetie was arrested on the same day.
He is due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 24 July.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Kebab lovers have been warned to remain vigilant of mystery meat in the borough after councillors were told at a meeting on Monday that orders might not contain ‘what it says on the tin’.
A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.