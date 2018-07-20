SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 20
23 °C
Sat, 21
25 °C
Sun, 22
28 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Slough man has been charged with two sexual offences against a child

    Grace Witherden

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    A Slough man has been charged with two sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

    Kendrick Zetie, aged 51, of Sutton Lane, Slough was charged yesterday with one count of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sexual offence.

    The offence took place on 15 February and Zetie was arrested on the same day.

    He is due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 24 July. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved