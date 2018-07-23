CCTV released in connection with Slough assault

CCTV images have been released of two men who may have vital information regarding an assault in Slough.

The incident involved a 48-year-old man assaulted by two men in Elmshott Lane at about 6.20pm on Monday, June 18.

He was left with minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Stefanie Day, of Slough Force CID, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked assault on a man and I would like to appeal for anyone who has information to come forward.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may recognise the men shown in the images.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 43180184801, or report it online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.