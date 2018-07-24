Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

Firefighters spent four hours and used four pumps putting out a fire in Slough yesterday (Monday).

The fire was in land between the track of Muddy Lane and the crematorium.

Crews arrived at 4pm and were relieved by the night crew at 6.30pm, who continued to battle the fire until 8pm.

Putting the fire out on the 1,000 square metre ground proved difficult as the wind meant it spread and logs also caused a problem.

As well as using hoses the crew also used beaters to put the fire out.

Today (Tuesday), firefighters were called back to the site when the fire reignited at 11.30am.

The crew arrived with two pumps and spent about an hour putting the fire out.