Police find man's body in Jubilee River following search

The body of a man has been found in the Jubilee River, after emergency services carried out a search for a missing swimmer.

At 7.25pm yesterday evening (Wednesday), Thames Valley Police received a report that a man believed to be in his twenties had entered the water near the weir at Windsor Road and experienced difficulties while swimming.

He was with a group of friends and was not seen to get out of the water

Police officers carried out searches with firefighters from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The body of a man was recovered from the river today and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.