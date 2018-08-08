SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to grass fire near Jubilee River

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters had to tackle a grass fire near the Jubilee River this afternoon.

    The blaze stretched about 100m alongside the river between Windsor Road and The Myrke.

    Crews from Slough and Langley arrived on the scene at 1.45pm and spent more than an hour putting out the flames.

    It is not yet known how it started.

