Firefighters called to grass fire near Jubilee River

05:35PM, Wednesday 08 August 2018
Firefighters had to tackle a grass fire near the Jubilee River this afternoon.
The blaze stretched about 100m alongside the river between Windsor Road and The Myrke.
Crews from Slough and Langley arrived on the scene at 1.45pm and spent more than an hour putting out the flames.
It is not yet known how it started.
