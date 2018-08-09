Police appeal for witnesses after man is assaulted in Baylis Park

A witness appeal has been started by police after a man in his thirties was assaulted by three men in Slough.

The man was walking through Baylis Park at about 8pm on Friday.

As he walked towards a bench close to the pond near Woodland Avenue, he saw three men, who approached and attacked him.

He suffered a stab wound to the hand, was hit by a blunt object and was punched and kicked.

He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital but has since been discharged.

One offender is described as Asian, about 6ft tall, aged between 20 – 30 and had short black hair which was cropped on top and short on the back and sides.

He was of a muscular build and wore a short-sleeved t-shirt.

The second is Asian, about 5ft 8ins tall, in his 30s, and was of thin athletic build.

He had a black beard, short black hair and wore a black t-shirt with black trousers.

The third man is of mixed race, in his 20s, was skinny and had an afro-style haircut and a scruffy appearance.

Detective Constable Christopher Gould, of Force CID based at Slough Police Station, said: “We are investigating this assault, and would like the public’s help.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed it or who may have information to assist our investigation to report it by visiting our website or by calling 101 quoting reference 43180238259.”