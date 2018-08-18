Slough man charged with rape and assault in connection with incident in Salt Hill Park

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident which saw a woman assaulted and raped in Salt Hill Park.

The incident happened in the early hours 16 August 2016.

Hamid Mahmood, of Griffin Close, Slough, was charged yesterday (Friday) with one count of rape and one count of assault.

He was arrested the day after the incident.

Mahmood is due to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court on September 18.