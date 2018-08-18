SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 18
21 °C
Sun, 19
22 °C
Mon, 20
24 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Slough man charged with rape and assault in connection with incident in Salt Hill Park

    Grace Witherden

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident which saw a woman assaulted and raped in Salt Hill Park.

    The incident happened in the early hours 16 August 2016.

    Hamid Mahmood, of Griffin Close, Slough, was charged yesterday (Friday) with one count of rape and one count of assault.

    He was arrested the day after the incident.

    Mahmood is due to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court on September 18. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved