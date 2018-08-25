Witness appeal launched after man attempts to push teenage girl into his car

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident in Slough which saw a man attempt to push a teenage girl into his car.

It happened between 2:15pm and 2:45pm yesterday (August 24), at the junction of Salisbury Avenue and Essex Avenue.

A man - driving a grey Ford Mondeo - asked a 15 year-old girl for directions before proceeding to ask her to input them into his sat-nav, inviting her towards the car.

The man then attempted to push the victim into the car after opening the drivers door.

The victim then screamed and pushed against the car. The offender pushed her into the road and drove off towards Farnham Road.

The victim was not injured.

Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Christina Berenger said: "I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious, or a vehicle matching this description, to get in touch.

"If you have any information, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.