Man arrested in connection with series of incidents in Slough and Stoke Poges

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with incidents which occurred in Slough and Stoke Poges.

The man from Gerrards Cross was arrested today (Wednesday) on suspicion of sexual assault, attempted kidnap, failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so by an officer, dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink, driving whilst unfit through drugs and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The charge of suspicion of sexual assault is in connection to an incident which took place in Stoke Poges on Friday which saw an 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted.

The charge of the attempted kidnap is in connection with an incident on Friday after an attempt was made to force a 15-year-old into a car.

The driving offences took place in Slough on Sunday and today.