Man charged with multiple offences including sexual assault and attempted rape

A man has been charged following a series of incidents in Slough and Stoke Poges.

Martin Maughan, aged 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of sexual assault by penetration, one count of attempted rape, one count of trespassing on a premises with intent to commit a sexual offence, one count of attempted kidnap, one count of theft and one count of attempted theft

He was also charged with a number of driving offences.

The charges are in connection with incidents which occurred in Stoke Poges and Slough between Friday 24 August and Wednesday 29 August.

On Friday (August 24) a woman in her eighties was sexually assaulted in Stoke Poges at around 2pm.

On the same day, an attempt was also made to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Slough.

Maughan appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 30) and has been remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on 1 October.