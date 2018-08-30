Man charged with multiple offences including sexual assault and attempted rape

04:04PM, Thursday 30 August 2018
A man has been charged following a series of incidents in Slough and Stoke Poges.
Martin Maughan, aged 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of sexual assault by penetration, one count of attempted rape, one count of trespassing on a premises with intent to commit a sexual offence, one count of attempted kidnap, one count of theft and one count of attempted theft
He was also charged with a number of driving offences.
The charges are in connection with incidents which occurred in Stoke Poges and Slough between Friday 24 August and Wednesday 29 August.
On Friday (August 24) a woman in her eighties was sexually assaulted in Stoke Poges at around 2pm.
On the same day, an attempt was also made to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Slough.
Maughan appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 30) and has been remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on 1 October.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16
Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.
Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are picking up their results this morning.