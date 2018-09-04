Police appeal for witnesses after teenage girl is raped by two men

A teenage girl was raped by two men in Slough on Saturday at about 1am.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place near the Montem Ice Arena in Montem Lane.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, had arranged to meet a man at the Metro bank in Farnham Road.

When she arrived she was met by the man, who was with another man.

They walked to the ice arena and sat on a bench, near to Montem Lane, where the two men raped the victim.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stuart Malham, of Slough Force CID, said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victim, and she is being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident, and have made two arrests.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the offence, or who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.

“If you have any details which you think could be relevant to our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43180267257.”

A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of rape. They have been bailed to appear at Maidenhead Police station on September 30.