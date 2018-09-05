Slough Canal Festival set to take place this weekend

Boat trips, ferret racing, children’s crafts, steam engine rides and birds of prey displays will all feature at the Slough Canal Festival.

The event, run by Slough Borough Council, will take place at Bloom Park in Middlegreen Road, from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Activities at the event will also include a display by Little Nippers terrier and lurcher racing, a mobile farm, funfair rides and charity stalls.

On Saturday there will be a display by RPM at 12.45 and 3.15pm which will feature some of the best bike trials riders in the country.

On Sunday Might Smith will perform a strong man show at 12.45pm and 3.15pm and there will be a circus skills workshop by Scotty’s Circus.

Riggeside Falconry will also be attending the weekend with its range of birds of prey.

The firm has been attending the festival for the last eight years.

Ridgeside Falconry owner Phil Gibbons said: “We’ll be flying the birds around, we will have falcons,eagles, vultures and all sorts.”

The Slough Urban Renewal and Slough Express sponsored festival is free to attend and has free parking.

Lynsey Hellewell, the council’s events organiser, said: “We love hosting this event every year. It always draws great crowds of people who enjoy spending time by the canal and watching the arena shows.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/ leisure-parks-and-events/slough-canal-festival.aspx for details.