    • Out-of-control bonfire sets garden sheds alight

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    An out-of-control bonfire set two garden sheds alight in Slough last night.

    At 8pm crews from Slough and Langley fire stations received a call about an incident in Moray Drive.

    Upon arrival, they found a bonfire had spread from a back garden and set fire to a neighbouring shed. 

    Firefighters spent an hour bringing the blaze under control. 

