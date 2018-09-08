Out-of-control bonfire sets garden sheds alight

10:42AM, Saturday 08 September 2018
An out-of-control bonfire set two garden sheds alight in Slough last night.
At 8pm crews from Slough and Langley fire stations received a call about an incident in Moray Drive.
Upon arrival, they found a bonfire had spread from a back garden and set fire to a neighbouring shed.
Firefighters spent an hour bringing the blaze under control.
