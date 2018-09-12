Slough man jailed for drug and firearm offences

A 31-year-old man from Slough has been jailed for pleading guilty to firearm and drug offences.

Christopher Abdilla of Granville Avenue pleaded guilty to four counts.

At around 11.20am on Tuesday, June 12, Abdilla was stopped by police on Elliman Avenue in Slough but ran away.

He was caught and arrested. Officers found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a bag he was carrying.

A further search of his address recovered a significant quantity of drugs.

Abdilla pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with criminal intent, resisting a constable in the lawful execution of his duty and possession with intent to supply cocaine and ecstasy, and cannabis.

He was charged on the same day and then convicted on Saturday, July 21. He was sentenced to ten years and seven months at Reading Crown Court on Friday, September 7.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Franklin, of the Investigation Hub at Slough, said: “We welcome this sentence as it reflects how seriously carrying firearms and drugs is considered by the police and the courts.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate firearm and drugs offences and this sentence should be a strong deterrent to anyone who takes part in such crimes.

“If you have any information about people carrying weapons in our communities we would encourage you to come forward and report it to us on 101. Reports can be made anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”