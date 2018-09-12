Banned breed dog owner is convicted

An owner of a banned dog breed has been convicted of animal welfare offences following a Slough Borough Council (SBC) investigation.

Maria Mahmood, of Broadmark Road, Slough, was fined £230, told to pay £1,030 in costs and banned from owning animals for 12 months for pleading guilty to violations under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

A resident reported concerns about the dog, called Cairo, earlier this year. Cairo had previously escaped from the property through an unsecured fence.

The house was visited by housing and enforcement officers on Wednesday, February 7, who carried out a welfare check.

The inspection highlighted welfare issues for Mahmood's dog, a dogo Argentino which is a banned breed, and photos were sent to Thames Valley Police’s dog legislation officer who verified the animal was a banned breed.

Council and police officers then seized the dog on Thursday, February 13 under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Council officers determined Cairo was in a ‘hazardous living environment’ in the property’s rear garden, a council spokesman said, and did not have appropriate access to shelter, food and water.

There was a lack of entertainment and activity which resulted in the dog displaying destructive behaviour.

Afterward, High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court awarded SBC full possession of Cairo. Mahmood received her fine at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 24.

The SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, councillor Pavitar K Mann, said: “I’m delighted we have secured a conviction against this offender.

“Looking after a pet has a legal and moral duty attached to it, and it is vital that owners provide an adequate level of care.

“No one should allow animals to suffer in this way and we thank the individual who reported this person to our resilience and enforcement team.

“We hope this conviction acts as a warning to any irresponsible pet owners, as the council will intervene and prosecute anyone we find housing animals in unsuitable conditions.”

To report concerns regarding an animal’s welfare, contact the enforcement and regulatory team on 01753 475111.