SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 13
18 °C
Fri, 14
17 °C
Sat, 15
19 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Police appeal for witnesses after handbag theft in Slough

    George Roberts

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    Police are hunting for a pair of handbag thieves in Slough.

    They are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Baxter Close on Tuesday, September 11 at about 8pm.

    Two men approached a woman in her thirties from behind, snatched her handbag, and ran off down Chalvey Road and in the direction of Windsor Road.

    The woman was not harmed in the theft, but her bag contained an ID card and a small amount of cash.

    Both suspects were described as having dark skin and dressed in hoodies with the hoods up.

    PC Jennifer Weaver said: “This was a scary incident for the victim who was approached from behind.

    “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything at around this time.

    “Any amount of information can help with our investigation.”

    Anyone with information should call 101 and quote 43180278172.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved