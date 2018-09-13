Police appeal for witnesses after handbag theft in Slough

Police are hunting for a pair of handbag thieves in Slough.

They are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Baxter Close on Tuesday, September 11 at about 8pm.

Two men approached a woman in her thirties from behind, snatched her handbag, and ran off down Chalvey Road and in the direction of Windsor Road.

The woman was not harmed in the theft, but her bag contained an ID card and a small amount of cash.

Both suspects were described as having dark skin and dressed in hoodies with the hoods up.

PC Jennifer Weaver said: “This was a scary incident for the victim who was approached from behind.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything at around this time.

“Any amount of information can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote 43180278172.