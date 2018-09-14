SITE INDEX

    • Police hunting escaped prisoner with links to Slough and Maidenhead

    George Roberts

    Police hunting escaped prisoner with links to Slough and Maidenhead

    Police are hunting an escaped prisoner who has links to Maidenhead and Slough.

    James Delahoyde, 41, was last seen at HMP Springhill in Aylesbury on in April 2017.

    Delahoyde, who was originally imprisoned for drug offences, is now wanted in connection with a burglary in Beeches Road in Farnham Common on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

    Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, where a number of items, including cash, were stolen.

    He is described as being white, slim, about 6ft tall and with brown eyes and receding brown hair.

    Delahoyde is known to have links to both Maidenhead and Slough, particularly the Britwell Estate.

    Designated Investigator, Penelope Jeffreys, said: “We are making a new appeal to find James Delahoyde, who absconded from HMP Springhill and is now wanted in connection with a burglary in Farnham Common.

    “If anyone has any information as to Delahoyde’s whereabouts or information about the burglary please contact please as soon as possible.”

    “We would ask that you do not approach Delahoyde, instead contact police as soon as possible.”

    People with information on the burglary or Delahoyde’s whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference number 43170115566. In an emergency call 999.

