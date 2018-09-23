Attempted child abductions in Slough 'did not take place' say police

Police have announced that three attempted child abductions in Slough, which were believed to be linked, 'did not take place'.

On Thursday police arrested a 45-year-old man from Windsor in connection with three separate attempted child abductions.

In a statement released today (Sunday) however, Thames Valley Police said that after pursuing all available lines of enquiry, they are satisfied the attempted abductions never took place.

The man has been released without further action.

The police have thanked the public for their help after appealing for information for the investigation.

Superintendent Sarah Grahame, Local Policing Area commander for Slough said: “I understand that these reports have caused community concern but we are satisfied from the evidence gathered that these incidents did not take place.

“The safety advice which we issued this week in relation to young children walking to and from school accompanied by a friend or adult, and never accepting lifts from people they don’t know, remains valid at all times.

“Working with children is an extremely complex process and it is paramount that they are protected at all times.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information and who has shared our appeals.”