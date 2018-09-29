Police appeal for witnesses after man found with serious injuries in Slough

Police are appealing for information after a man was found with serious injuries in Slough High Street.

At approximately 8.30pm on Sunday, 16 September a member of the public called the ambulance service to report an injured man outside the Job Centre at the junction with Yew Tree Road.

The man was taken to Wexham Park Hospital and was transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

He sustained a bleed on the brain and multiple fractures. The incident was subsequently referred to police.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Deane, of Berkshire Force CID, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of how a man was located with very serious injuries which may have been from an assault or may have been the result of a medical episode. He sustained a bleed on the brain and multiple fractures.

“At this stage we are keeping an open mind and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw a man.”

Police are also working to confirm the man's identity and believe he is Polish and in his late fifties.

“If you believe you could be a relative of the man, please contact police,” Detective Sergeant Deane added.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference ‘43180297465’, by visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report or by calling Crimestoppers annonymously on 0800 555 111.