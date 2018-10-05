Police appeal for help to trace wanted man from Slough

The public is being asked to help trace a wanted man from Slough who failed to show up at court.

Boota Ram, 38, of Faraday Road, was convicted in his absence at Reading Crown Court after being found guilty by unanimous verdict of one count of conspiracy to defraud and two counts of possession of articles for use in fraud.

He was tried alongside Gagandeep Gagandeep, 30, of Faraday Road, Slough.

Gagandeep was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud and is due to be sentenced on Tuesday (Oct 9).

Between November 2012 and December 2012, Ram and Gagandeep conspired together to commit induced road traffic collisions and submit false insurance claims.

Officers investigating also recovered hundreds of false identification documents which were used as part of these fraudulent claims.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Rex, based at Slough police station, said: “Ram absconded during the trial and failed to attend court.

“He has been found guilty by a jury in his absence and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“We believe that he could be driving a grey BMW 1 series with the registration plate beginning NA12, and that he may have travelled to the Birkenhead area of Liverpool.

“If you have any information which you think could help us to locate Ram, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”