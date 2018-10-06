Police appeal for help to find man in connection with Slough burglary

Police are appealing for the public’s help find a wanted man.

Steven Daly, 28, is wanted in connection with a burglary which took place in Cowper Road, Slough, on September 10 between 9pm and 11pm.

Jewellery, an iPad and a television were stolen during the incident.

Daly is white, about 5ft 6ins tall with a proportionate build and is known to frequent the Britwell Estate.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mark Franklin, based at Slough Police Station, said: “We’re appealing for information to locate Daly in connection with a burglary in which a large amount of jewellery with sentimental value was stolen, in addition to electronic items.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has seen Daly or who has any information as to his whereabouts, or any knowledge of this incident."

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.