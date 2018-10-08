Teenager threatened with knife and 'bottle of acid' at Slough Railway Station

A 15-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and what was claimed to be a bottle of acid and robbed at Slough Railway Station last week.

The robbery took place at about 9.10pm on Monday, September 1, when the victim was approached by a group of boys and forced to get off the train at Slough Railway Station.

Once off the train, the group stole the boy's mobile phone and headphones, before forcing him to withdraw money from a cash machine and using his phone to order a taxi to escape from the scene.

British Transport Police would like to speak to the boys pictured in CCTV images because officers believe they may have information which could help officers investigate.



Anyone who recognises these boys or has any relevant information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 635 of 01/09/2018.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.